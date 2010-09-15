German PCB market is booming in June 2010

© E&K Leiterplatten

The sales for German PCB manufacturers increased by 9% in June 2010, compared to May figures. If compared to June 2009, figures increased by 40%, reports the industry association ZVEI PCB & Electronic Systems.

The first half year ended with an increase of 33%. The weakness of the euro against the U.S. dollar supports the export in major segments; e.g. automotive industry and mechanical engineering. The solar segment is also showing strong demand, which has led to an uplift for the PCB industry.The order intake in June decreased 20%, when compared to May 2010. However, the figures peak again for a June. Compared to June 2009, order intake increased by 110%. The same applies if figures for the 1H/2010 are compared to 1H/2009.This graph has a zoom function.For the past 12 months, the book-to-bill ratio has been higher than 1—reaching 1.20 for June 2010. This value has only been reached 3 times since the start of the statistics in 1993. During the past 18 months, the June book-to-bill ratio climbed above the value of 1 only 6 times.The number of employees has also risen and is 4.8% higher than in June 2009 and 1.2% higher than in May 2010.