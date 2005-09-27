New logotype for Siemens Mobile in 2007

BenQ will change the name on its Siemens mobiles in spring 2007. A new logotype is on its way which will be a combination of the Siemens and BenQ logo.

In spring this year BenQ where granted to use the Siemens trademark on its mobile handsets for five years. BenQ will use the new combined BenQ och Siemens logo from 2007 until 2010 when the name will be changed to BenQ.