Philips revises financial targets

Dutch electronics giant Royal Philips Electronics NV has updated its financial targets, covering 2011 - 2015.

As part of Vision 2015, Philips has set new medium term financial targets. The company abandoned its previous sales targets after the financial crisis of 2008 and has set new financial goals in it Vision 2015 programm. The group now aims at an EBITA of between 10 - 13% of sales in 2011-2015. It also wants to see an average sales grow of at least 2% higher than global GDP over the 2011 – 2015 period.



"It has become customary for Philips to periodically provide our stakeholders a roadmap of how we want the company to develop", Philips President and CEO Gerard Kleisterlee commented. "We will continue to build on the key global trends to expand our leadership in key businesses such as home healthcare, LED lighting solutions and healthy living and personal care. I firmly believe Philips is uniquely positioned for growth as it continues to simply make a difference to people’s lives with meaningful, sustainable innovations."