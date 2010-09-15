Prodrive B.V. replaces Agilent AXI with Viscom X7056

Prodrive B.V., electronics manufacturer headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, has decided on Viscom for their new automatic X-ray inspection. The Agilent X-ray systems previously used were replaced by the Viscom model X7056.

Additional systems are slated to follow the initial spring 2010 purchase of an X7056, which has already distinguished itself in practice, to assume automatic X-ray inspection tasks in production.With more than 200 employees, Prodrive offers complete solutions to electronics and customers are drawn from industrial and medical technology as well as the renewable energy, transport and traffic sectors. Productivity and quality are the essential principles at Prodrive, as is underscored by their success. A new main facility to tie together the current five separate locations is now under construction.f. l. t. r. Geert Vorstenbosch, Remco van Haren (Prodrive B. V. Eindhoven, Netherlands) and Holger Hansmann (Viscom AG Hannover, Germany) with Viscom inspection system X7056"The most crucial factor in our decision," asserts Remco van Haren, PCBA Manager at Prodrive, "was the excellent inspection depth and fast cycle times. The superb image quality these systems provide was also convincing. In our house, first class product quality is a matter of course. And because we also offer our customers good prices, flexibility and effectiveness in production are critically important. With Viscom this is a given, in part because all their systems, whether AOI or AXI, have a unified user interface."