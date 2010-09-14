Incap with temporary layoffs

In August, Finland-based EMS-provider Incap started negotiations for the temporary layoff at its operations in Finland, concerning a total of 186 employees.

The negotiations were concluded today (September 14, 2010) and resulted in temporary layoffs of the personnel in Finland due to production and financial reasons for different periods of time varying from eleven days to three months. Temporary layoffs of the personnel will take place by the end of the year 2010, and most of them are scheduled for the Christmas season in weeks 51 and 52, the EMS-provider stated.