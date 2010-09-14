ML Electronics expands to new location

Electronics design consultancy, ML Electronics, has opened a new office location. The team has grown from 18 to 24 in the last 2 years, and anticipates further growth of 40%.

Its’ new premises provide 66% more space in which to accommodate its growing team of electronic designers, the company stated. The new premises in Oakridge gives ML Electronics 1547 sq ft of space, compared to 450 sq ft in its previous location in Whiteparish.According to Mike Lloyd, Managing Director of ML Electronics: "Our success is based on having the right people working in the right environment and focussed on the right areas of electronics technology. We believe in recruiting top quality design talent, and giving these individuals the scope and the freedom to use and develop their abilities to the full."Lord Drayson, former UK minister of Science & Innovation, added: "ML Electronics is an example of the kind of innovative technology business that is growing and thriving in the Southampton area. The energy and focus of its Managing Director, Mike Lloyd and the team are extremely impressive and we wish them well in their new location."