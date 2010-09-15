Another Chinese order for Aixtron

Aixtron AG today announced today a new order for two further CRIUS 31x2-inch configuration deposition systems from Long De Xin.

A company based in the PR China, Long De Xin placed the order during the second quarter of 2010 with both systems scheduled for shipment in the third quarter of 2010. They will be used for the manufacture of GaN ultra-high brightness (UHB) blue LEDs. The local Aixtron support team will commission the new reactors at the new Long De Xin facility at their mainland China production plant.



Mr. Jay Lin of Long De Xin comments: "Since the demand for our blue LEDs has been continuosly growing we now have to significantly increase our production capacity. As we have found, the Aixtron CRIUS ives up to its worldwide reputation for excellent process characteristics such as uniformity and efficiency becoming crucial for high-end HB LED production. My team is eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Aixtron systems and looking forward to sharing the experience of their technical support team."