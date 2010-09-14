Salvitech and Gardien sign distribution agreement

CJ Salvitech SL, manufacturer of the Evolution-2 Flying probe Tester, and Gardien Europe Gmbh have signed a exclusive partnership agreement for the distribution of the flying Probe Tester Evolution-2 and the entire Evolution Product line.

The Gardien Group has been appointed as the sole distributor for the areas of North America (USA & Canada), Europe (excluding Italy and Spain which are managed directly by CJ Salvitech SL), Russia, Africa, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietam, India, Japan and Australia.



The agreement covers equipment sales, installation, service & spare parts and will utilize Gardien Gmbh Europe along with it´s network of sister companies which are strategically located around the world to provide class leading service to the PCB industry.



Jason Fraser, CEO of the Gardien Group commented: "CJ Salvitech SL products fit well into our portfolio. They fulfill the high standards which we expect for the global outsourcing test centers of the Gardien Group as well as the current and future testing requirements of our customers in the PCB industry. We are thrilled that Joe Garcia and Carlos Brignardelli have selected us as their partners and we look forward to a long and fulfilling relationship."



Joe Garcia & Carlos Brignardelli , Managing Directors of CJ Salvitech SL added: "It is important for our customers that we have a strong presence in each market area, and the Gardien Group has the network to accomplish the task. We have longstanding ties with Gardien and are confident that they're the ideal partners to serve the PCB manufacturers."