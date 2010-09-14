LCD market gets boost from smartphone & tablet sales

Rapidly rising sales of smartphones and tablet PCs in 2010 will cause the global market for small- and medium-sized TFT LCD panels to expand at its fastest pace in 3 years, the market researcher iSuppli believes.

Global shipments of small/medium TFT LCD panels are forecasted to rise by 28.1% in 2010 to reach 2.3 billion units; and increase of 28.1% from 1.8 billion in 2009. This will represent the highest level of growth for the market since 2007, when shipments rose by 49.8%, iSuppli states.



Global smart phone shipments are also believed to increase by 35.5% in 2010, while tablet PC shipments are estimated to grow by 787.3%. Despite these stunning figures, iSuppli believes that the growth in TFT LCD shipments will slow in 2011 and beyond as the expansion of the smart phone and tablet markets cools to more normal levels.