Ucamco appoints rep for North East USA

Ucamco have appointed Ascentech LLC as their sales agent for the North East USA (the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and New York).

Ascentech will sell the full range of Ucamco's products, the SilverWriter and Calibr8tor series of laser photoplotters, as well as the Ucam family of front-end software, the Integr8tor PCB sales solution and SmartPlate.



Randy Allinson, CEO of Ascentech, explains: "Ucamco’s photoplotters and front-end engineering software fits perfectly with our range of products for PCB fabrication. Working with Ucamco we will be able to offer our customers cost-effective integrated productivity and quality enhancements from day one. We are especially excited by the Integr8tor sales tool which will gain fabricators in our area significant new business."



Luc Maesen, General Manager of Ucamco USA, adds: "I look forward to working with Randy and his colleagues to develop innovative engineering solutions for their customers. Strong and experienced local representation is essential for fabricators to get the best out of our products. With more than 10 years experience in the field and in-depth local knowledge, Ascentech are ideal partners."