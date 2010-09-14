© iFixit

Apple to switch to Qualcomm?

Rumours have it that Apple will switch suppliers for its baseband chips for the upcoming iPhone 5.

Apple used to rely on Infineon as its supplier for baseband chips used in their iPhones. However, rumours suggest that the Cupertino-based gadget wizard will now switch suppliers. The upcoming iPhone5 is apparently going to sport baseband chips from Qualcomm.



EMS-provider Foxconn will remain the sole manufacturing partner for the iPhone, as Pegatron has failed to secure a manufacturing deal, reports DigiTimes.



German chip manufacturer Infineon, who used to supply baseband chips to Apple, has recently sold this unit to Intel.