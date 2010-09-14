Broadcom & Philips team up

Broadcom has partnered with Philips Home Control to develop a new generation of remote control devices.

In collaboration with Philips Home Control, Broadcom is now applying Bluetooth and other technologies to enable innovative remotes that can control the home entertainment experience with the wave of a hand, swipe of a finger, or strokes of a miniature keyboard, a press release states.



Jean-Paul Abrams, General Manager OEM Business, Philips Home Control, comments: "Consumer electronics products are currently undergoing a fast transformation, evolving rapidly from passive devices to more dynamic, connected portals for entertainment, communication and more. Similarly, the remote control is also changing to accommodate the breadth of new features becoming available. Our collaboration with Broadcom will enable a new user experience that lets consumers take greater advantage of these features with intuitive, easy to use remote controls."



Craig Ochikubo, Vice President & General Manager, Broadcom's Wireless Personal Area Networking line of business, adds: "The adoption of wireless gestural remote controls by leading CE makers like Philips is a natural extension of the technology and another validation of Bluetooth as an enabler of innovative user interface devices. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Philips and to helping drive this trend forward."