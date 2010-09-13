Big Bucks for SEMI / PV group members

The European Commission NMP work programme 2011 has a budget of EUR 300 million in addition to EUR 130 million for PPPs (Public Private Partnerships). Meaning: Big Bucks for SEMI / PV group members.

The number of topics in the core NMP 2011 work programme has also increased for 2011: 35 topics compared to 22 topics in 2010. And the European Commission is using its Framework Programmes (FP) to allocate research budgets.



The FP7 has a budget of EUR 50 billion allocated for a period of 7 years. The programme is divided in various topics, of which some are directly relevant to the SEMI community of companies, i.e. semiconductor and photovoltaic equipment/ material suppliers and device/ cell manufacturers.



"SMEs can participate in each and every call for proposals implemented by the NMP theme. Moreover, dedicated calls for Collaborative Projects targeted to SMEs are implemented with the aim of reinforcing their scientific and technological base and of validating innovative solutions. Priority will be given to proposals demonstrating that SMEs play a leading role and that they represent in the order of 35% or more of the requested EU contribution", states industry organisation SEMI.



Note: SEMI is a non-for-profit global industry association representing 2’000 companies that supply equipment, materials and services for the manufacturing of semiconductors, photovoltaic, MEMS, displays and related technologies. SEMI supports 200 member companies in Europe. SEMI members produce EUR 9 billion and directly employ 105’000 people in Europe.