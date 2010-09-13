Year 2030: Foxconn makes everything

The Foxconn joke among executives whose livelihoods depend on Foxconn goes like this: In 20 years, there will be only two companies. Everything will be made by Foxconn and sold by Wal-Mart.

Terry Gou, CEO of EMS-giant Foxconn however, sees it as flattering but unrealistic. "This is just a joke. I'm not saying I am so great. I just work hard and work smart. I never think I am successful. If I am successful, then I should be retired. If I am not retired, then that means I should still be working hard, keeping the company running.", he told Bloomberg in an interview. For more than a decade, he has demanded 30% annual growth. However, as reported earlier, now Terry Gou has reduced the growth target to 15%.