© Austriamicrosystems

Chip shortage is easing off

The shortage of active and passive components is easing off due to lower growth projections and slower business pace.

The signals are coming from the east Asian electronics manufacturing industry. In Taiwan, new orders took a dip for the second consecutive month in August, mainly due to lower demand from EMS giants such as Foxconn, The Star Online reported.



The acute situation in the first half of 2010, has dropped slightly and should return to normal by the fourth quarter. The high pricing, except from some active components, has also come down slightly since its peak during the past spring, according to the report.