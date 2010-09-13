Micronic Mydata receives a multiple order

Micronic Mydata ABhaas received a multiple order for two laser pattern generators from an Asian customer. The order consists of one Prexision-8 and one LRS15000-TFT3 system.

The LRS15000-TFT3 system is scheduled for delivery during the fourth quarter 2010 and the Prexision-8 system is scheduled for delivery during the second quarter 2011.



"This order, the second largest ever, confirms that demand of advanced photomasks continues to grow, among other things due to the introduction of new more complex products such as 3D LCD TV", said Peter Uddfors, president and CEO of Micronic Mydata AB.



"The trend in the industry is to continue the development of displays and the growing complexity generates a need for more advanced photomasks. We also see an increase in volume of produced photomasks. Our product portfolio is well suited to meet the increased production capacity requirements in the industry as well as the need of advanced solutions for next generation photomasks."