Foxconn: 90 iPhone4 per minute

Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn is producing 90 iPhone4 per minute at their facility in Shenzhen (China). Yes! That was right 90 per minute.

The Foxconn manufacturing facility in Shenzhen (China) is currently producing 90 iPhone4 per minute; or 137'000 per day; or 50 million per year, Terry Gou revealed in an interview with Bloomberg. Not to mention all the other gadgets that are manufactured at Foxconn.



He also stated that the company bought 1'000 machines from Tokyo-based Fanuc to be able to produce the special metal frame of the new iPhone. As the machine, a low-volume machine usually reserved for prototypes, comes with a price tag of USD 20'000, most companies have just 1 of them standing in production.