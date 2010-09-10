Falcon PCB Group acquires Artetch Circuits Ltd

The Falcon PCB Group has acquired PCB manufacturer Artetch Circuits Ltd, located in West Sussex UK. The company will be known as Merlin Artetch Ltd.

An established PCB manufacturer for over 40 years Artetch offers PCB technologies from an advanced 27,000sq feet manufacturing facility in Littlehampton. Group Chairmen Neil Martin commented: "Artetch are a well respected PCB company with a long history of PCB manufacturing and supply. We are delighted that Artetch are now part of the Falcon PCB Group, providing added group strength, capability and service support benefits for customers old and new."