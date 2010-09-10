BitSim expands its operation to Finland

BitSim (now starts operation in Finland and has opened an office in Oulu.

BitSim has appointed Mika Jokinen to lead the Finnish activities. The Finnish group currently has close to ten employees in place and the first customer projects have already started. "At the moment we are going through a quick expansion, we are looking into establishing operations in other locations in Finland with a continued specialist focus on electronics design", says BitSim Finland’s CEO Mika Jokinen.



"We are excited to start offering services in Finland, we already have a strong and experienced group in place in Finland that will benefit the rest of BitSim. With operations in Oulu, Stockholm/Kista, Gothenburg and Lund we can form an attractive local offering but also be of interest to international customers", says BitSim’s CEO Anders Sivard.