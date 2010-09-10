Neways Micro Electronics with ISO TS 16949

The manufacturing site of Neways Micro Electronics Wuxi (China) was successfully audited according to ISO TS 16949; standard for the manufacturing of products for the segment automotive electronics.

Neways Micro Electronics Wuxi Ltd. is part of Dutch EMS-provider Neways Micro Electronics BV in Sittard. The manufacturing site in the Netherlands already has been TS 16949 certified since 2008 . The qualification of the Chinese site fits within the strategy of the Neways Micro Electronics companies to expand both their West European as well as their Chinese facilities.