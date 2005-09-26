Trade-in as a new addition to<br> the Siplace business of Siemens

With Siplace Trade-in, Siemens Logistics and Assembly Systems (L&A) are now offering their customers the possibility of trading in their old Siplace placement systems for new Siplace machines.

The Electronics Assembly Systems (EA) Division is thus expanding its activities in Siplace pre-owned equipment (POE) business. EA is thus meeting demands from electronics manufacturers for greater flexibility. With the possibility of trade-in, electronics manufacturers will be able to adapt their range of products to the requirements of the market much more easily and quickly and will also be able to improve their production capacity and performance. Moreover, they can adapt more easily to their changing financial situation. The special trick involved is that the machines can be replaced almost unnoticed as Siemens takes responsibility for all the necessary logistics.



Trade-in instead of buying, with good conditions, this will be made possible by the new Siplace Trade-in. If an electronics manufacturer has to cope with sudden production peaks or expand his range of products, he can now take advantage of the good conditions being offered to trade in his Siplace placement systems-which have already been depreciated in all probability-for a more modern and more productive Siplace machine. Every new machine generation and development improves efficiency and thus also increases productivity in electronics manufacturing. Greater placement speeds, a larger range of components, improved process safety and also lower operating costs due to reduced maintenance are all factors which improve the economic efficiency of the machines. Not to mention user-friendliness, greater placement precision, increased flexibility and improved robustness.



Placement systems can also be changed for new ones in a variety of ways. Single machines can be traded in as well as whole placement lines. And the change is carried out almost unnoticed. Electronics manufacturers do not have to expend any effort at all and do not need to distribute any resources. This is all done by the Siplace service team. Members of the team remove the old machines and then package, deliver, install and commission the new Siplace equipment, as well as performing maintenance when necessary. Intensive training of the customer's operating personnel round off the full service program that is now being offered.



Almost all types of equipment can be traded in. Machines of the generation Siplace S-20/F4, S-25/F5, S-27 HM or the HS family-HS-50 and HS-60-can be replaced without complication. A Siplace-S-20/F4 combination harmonizes with a Siplace HS-60 just as well as the latest Siplace HF/3.



If a Siplace S-20/F4 is traded in for a Siplace HF/3, for example, the placement performance increases from 30,000 to more than 40,000 elements per hour, irrespective of whether large, heavy or complex components are placed in position. An improved camera system ensures rapid and reliable component recognition so that deviations can be corrected before the components are fitted. Complex housings such as CCGAs are recognized by the new system as well as all kinds of ball arrays. The bandwidth of components that can be placed increases from 0402 to 55x55mm? and from 0201 to 85x85mm? or 125x10mm?. At the same time, the installation area is reduced by 33 per cent as the length is reduced from 3.2m to 2.8m.



As Toni Patzner, Manager of the Pre-owned Machine Center, said: "With Siplace Trade-in, we are not only expanding our range of services but are also helping our customers to meet the changing requirements of the market quickly, flexibly and in an uncomplicated manner."

