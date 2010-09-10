Nokia's boss steps down

Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo will step down from his post as Nokia's CEO on September 20, 2010. He will also resign from his position on the Nokia Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Nokia's Board of Directors has appointed Stephen Elop President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia as of September 21. Mr Elop currently heads Microsoft's Business Division. Before joining Microsoft, Mr Elop held senior executive positions in a number of US-based public companies, including Juniper Networks, Adobe Systems Inc. and Macromedia Inc. He holds a degree in computer engineering and management from McMaster University in Hamilton, Canada, which is his home country."The time is right to accelerate the company's renewal; to bring in new executive leadership with different skills and strengths in order to drive company success. The Nokia Board believes that Stephen has the right industry experience and leadership skills to realize the full potential of Nokia. His strong software background and proven record in change management will be valuable assets as we press harder to complete the transformation of the company. We believe that Stephen will be able to drive both innovation and efficient execution of the company strategy in order to deliver increased value to our shareholders," said Jorma Ollila, Chairman of the Nokia Board of Directors.Mr Elop commented on his new Nokia position: "I am extremely excited to become part of a team dedicated to strengthening Nokia's position as the undisputed leader of the mobile communications industry, with a relentless focus on meeting the needs and expectations of customers. Nokia has a unique global position as well as a great brand upon which we can build. The company has deeply talented and dedicated people, and I am confident that together we can continue to deliver innovative products that meet the needs of consumers."Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo will leave his current position as President and CEO of Nokia on September 20, 2010 and his position on the Nokia Board of Directors with immediate effect. He will continue to chair the Board of Nokia Siemens Networks in a non-executive capacity.In accordance with the terms and conditions of his service contract, Mr Kallasvuo is entitled to a severance payment consisting of 18 months gross base salary and target incentive which totals approximately EUR 4.6 million. He will also receive as compensation the fair market value of the 100'000 restricted Nokia shares granted to him in 2007, which vest on October 1, 2010.