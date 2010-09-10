EBV and SIMCom in distribution agreement

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, and SIMCom Wireless Solutions have signed a distribution agreement to promote and deliver SIMCom products to customers within the EMEA region.

"SIMCom Wireless Solutions is a global leading supplier of high quality wireless modules on a variety of technical platforms including GSM/GPRS/EDGE, WCDMA/HSPA, TDSCDMA and Short-Range RF. According to ABI Research, the SIMCom Cellular Module was ranked as No.2 in the worldwide market in 2008", says Klaus Schlund, Technical Director of EBV Elektronik.



"Working with EBV will make our technologies available more broadly, increase options for customers, lower barriers and expand participation in EMEA", said Wendy Wang, General Manager, SIMCom Wireless Solutions.