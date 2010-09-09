EP-TeQ is distributor for Osai

EP-TeQ ApS, distributor in the Nordic and Baltic countries, has just been chosen by Osai Automation Systems as their distributor.

"We found Osai at the SMT show in Nuremberg and discovered quickly a mutual interest", says partner in EP-TeQ, Knud Vester. "Osai was seeking distributors with know-how also in test and quality assurance, as their solutions are designed to manufacture high quality – and we were seeking suppliers with products matching the holes in our portfolio, and here we found several match from one supplier."



"The Osai agreement provides us with more trump cards on our hand", says the other partner in EP-TeQ, Lars Kongsted-Jensen. "One of them can already be seen at the E-10 show in Odense, and subsequently it will be installed in our showroom, where you are welcome to come and try it out."



"We have chosen EP-TeQ as partner in the Nordic and Baltic area, as they already have a strong presence with many installations at many customers in this area", says Sales Manager in Osai, Paolo Mosso. Osai Automation Systems,located in Germany and Italy, was founded in 1991.