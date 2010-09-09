© Samsung

Samsung invests in Poland

Korean electronics giant Samsung is to invest further into its manufacturing facility in Wronki (Poland).

The Polish facility—acquired from Polish white goods manufacturer Amica Wronki in December 2009—will be developed into the European hub. Samsung is said to invest a further USD 75 million. “We have some land left, about 89,000 square meters, for possible expansion. The Poland facility will be the hub for our European efforts in domestic appliances”, Choi Gee-sung, Samsung’s chief executive officer (CEO), told The Korean Times.