CEE companies must leverage cost advantages

Indications from the first quarter of 2010 suggest that a gradual economic recovery is already underway, demonstrated by widespread increases in company revenues following a year of steep decline, states Deloitte’s CE Top500 report.

This appears to be taking place in most countries and sectors, although the market dynamics of industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) and Automotive mean there are exceptions to this rule.According to Deloitte Central Europe CEO Michael J. Barrington, the region's companies also need to look to their 'natural' advantages to exploit export opportunities: "International trade is highly dependent on the sustainable economic health of trading partners outside Central Europe - the region's companies cannot influence this, but should take the opportunity to leverage the full value of their lower labour and production costs."The overall picture of the region that emerges from the aftermath of a one-in-a-generation crisis, when total Euro revenues of the region's 500 largest companies fell by close to 21% in a single year, is one still embroiled in uncertainty but that faces great opportunities. The challenge for the region's companies and countries now is to grasp those opportunities and in so doing to make today's fragile recovery both strong and sustainable, the report concludes.