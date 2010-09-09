Seoul Commtech partners with u-blox GPS

Seoul Commtech, a member of the Samsung Group, has chosen u-blox as its partner for embedded GPS technology.

"With the help of u-blox’ advanced GPS technology we are proud to have designed a cutting-edge PND that delivers unprecedented positioning performance as well as automatic toll collection and rich entertainment features", said Kookhee Lee, Seoul Commtech VP and CTO.



"We are pleased that Seoul Commtech has successfully implemented our latest GPS technology platform u-blox 6, as well as capitalized on our globally-available AssistNow service for accelerated GPS", said Samuel Ji, u-blox Country Manager, Korea.