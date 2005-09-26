Hexagon's bid for Leica successful

Preliminary, approx 71.3 per cent of all outstanding shares have tendered to Hexagon´s public offer for Leica Geosystems Holdngs AG.

Hexagon´s remaining condition of an acceptance level of at least 50.1 per cent is thereby fulfilled. Consequently Hexagon completes its bid, and an additional acceptance period will commence on September 29th and end on October 12th with the purpose of giving all shareholders the possibility to par-ticipate. The settlement of the offer starts October 14th, 2005.