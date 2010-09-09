STMicroelectronics with HD Set-Top-Box Design Win

STMicroelectronics is to supply its System-on-Chip for high-definition STBs to Cyfrowy Polsat Technology, the equipment manufacturing division of Cyfrowy Polsat.

The chip will be used in products including Cyfrowy Polsat’s first high-definition STB, the HD 5000. In full production, this product could account for 60% of the total units produced by Cyfrowy Polsat Technology this year.



Cyfrowy Polsat’s investment in HD began in 2007 with the launch of its first HD set-top-boxes. In November 2007, it opened its own set-top box factory, which started to produce HD receivers this year.



"We are very engaged in the development of our own factory, enabling us to be more flexible in our operations and more competitive on the market,” said Dariusz Działkowski, Member of the Management Board and CTO, Cyfrowy Polsat SA.



"This design win for the STi7111 HD STB solution further strengthens ST’s position as the provider of the most widely deployed STB solutions in Poland, supporting enhanced digital media content and rich viewing experiences", said Philippe Lambinet, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Home Entertainment and Displays Group, STMicroelectronics.