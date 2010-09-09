RUAG Space wins contract from MDA

The Austria-based RUAG Space received an order from the Canadian information solutions company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) to build and supply deployment mechanisms for antenna reflectors.

RUAG Space won its first contract from the Canadian space technology company MDA back in 2007, and this follow-up order now represents a further milestone in RUAG Space’s plans to expand its business activities outside Europe, particularly in the USA and Canada. The order encompasses seven units of the deployment mechanism which will be constructed and tested in Vienna and then delivered to the overseas customer in spring 2011.