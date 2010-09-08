Re-Alignment of global capacity boosts revenues at Semi Scenic

Revenues for the first half of 2010 rose dramatically at Semi Scenic, a Lam Research partner based in East Kilbride, Scotland.

Managing Director, Don Nicolson, said: "We have what I believe is a unique business model specifically designed to cope with the extreme cycles of the semi conductor industry and as a result, revenues for the first half of 2010 increased four times compared to last year as a number of our competitors have withdrawn from the market."



"This is clearly good news for us, but it shows also the challenging environment that exists within the global semiconductor refurbishment market. Factors such as fluctuating demand and increased cost pressure have led to a re-alignment of capacity during the downturn", he continued.



For the calendar year 2010, Mr. Nicolson believes his business, which is recognized by Lam Research as a preferred Legacy Etch system refurbishment provider in Europe, will record sales of around GBP 5 million (EUR 6 million).