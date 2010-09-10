White lies and project management. It’s everywhere!

Project Place stands responsible for a recent survey that reveals some of Sweden's (and Europe’s) most imaginative excuses and white lies in project management. Result?

The campaign Project Lies provides a humorous insight into how we express ourselves at work. If you think that excuses like "the dog ate my essay" is a phenomenon that belongs back there into childhood memories and school days, then read on and be surprised.



So here are some highlights from Sweden

• The dog ate my laptop

• Why are you ALWAYS late?—I commute with SJ

• I am the project manager. I will lead the project, not Actually Do things in the project.

• Budget, time and resources are living in three parallel universes that never meet

• It was not my fault, it just happened for no reason; I am innocent as a babe!

• I've got water in my ear; can unfortunately not hear what you say.

• Project Parameters do not lead in the same direction, I suggest a paid study for an Action Plan

• All trains froze solid. The mobile phone too

• We have been outsourced

• There is nothing wrong, it’s a feature

• It's the internet we're talking about here. It’s like Murphy's Law times two.



And here are highlights from other European countries

• Germany: Friday is almost weekend

• UK: The train was too late because Michael Jackson and a few friends turned up

• France: I put my laptop on the roof of my car before I drove off

• Denmark: The project was finished but I spilled coffee over it

• Norway: I can't do anything today because the Internet's not working

• Holland: The train had a "flat" and I had to help the guard push the train into the next station.



"It puts our jargon and interaction with each other into perspective when we choose to put all excuses—good or bad—on public display. Using humour and a twinkle in your eye will make cooperation with others easier", said Pelle Hjortblad, CEO Projectplace International.