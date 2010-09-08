High-Value MEMS with surging demand

A gamut of hot-button issues ranging from global warming to aging populations, fuels the market for high-value Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) with very rapid growth in a large number of highly diverse segments, writes market researcher iSuppli.

Revenue for high-value MEMS is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion in 2010, up 29.7% from USD 1.2 billion in 2009. Such revenue levels translate into equivalent MEMS shipments of 103.3 million units this year, compared to last year’s 86.8 million units. In 2014, high-value MEMS revenue will hit an estimated USD 2.6 billion, indicates iSuppli.



In addition to the robust expansion expected for the years ahead, the high-value MEMS market is characterized by a large number of market niches. While the Top20 suppliers for the overall MEMS market account for 79% of total revenue, the Top20 suppliers in high-value MEMS account for only 60%—which leaves more market opportunities for many others.



At present, the high-value MEMS supply chain comprises a wide variety of manufacturers, such as Honeywell, General Electric, Analog Devices, Freescale Semiconductor, VTI Technologies, Omron or specialized entities like MEMSCAP. However many start-ups and fabless semiconductor companies are also playing the fields.



Note: High-value MEMS are defined as sensors and actuators for applications that are outside the high-volume consumer electronics and automotive volume markets, and instead address the industrial (such as building automation and semiconductor manufacturing; accounting for around 56%), medical, energy, optical telecom and aerospace-defence segments.