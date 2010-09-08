Miele & Cie. KG invests in Seho equipment

Miele & Cie. KG, a traditional manufacturer of domestic appliances based in Gütersloh (Germany), decided to invest in a new THT manufacturing line from Seho.

Miele was confident in the quality of Seho’s machines and decided to equip its Gütersloh plant with a MWS 2300 wave soldering system. The new manufacturing line, approximately 28m long, not only incorporates the MWS 2300, but also a transport system for processing soldering frames by Seho, which has been adapted to Miele’s special production needs.