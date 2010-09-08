Maya Fryszer, CEO of OpteamX

MVTec with new distributor in Israel

Since September 2010, the distribution of MVTec machine vision software products in Israel is performed by OpteamX (Azor near Tel Aviv).

According to Maya Fryszer, CEO of OpteamX, there is a significant growth in machine vision applications in Israel and OpteamX is excited to offer MVTec's state-of-the-art software tools to their distinguished line of diverse clientele. "We will now be able to offer not only excellent machine vision components but a complete package of machine vision solution that includes MVTec's software tools", she adds.



"Israel is an outstanding industrial market in the Near East", says Dr. Olaf Munkelt, MVTec's managing director. "Thus, MVTec expands its sales activities also in this important country. We are sure that OpteamX will meet our requirements in a distinguished way."