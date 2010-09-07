© Apple

Quanta & Foxconn win on Apple updates

Quanta as well as Foxconn are said to have secured manufacturing volumes for the new 'updated' Apple gadgets iPod Touch and iPod Nano.

While the manufacturing of the updated iPod Touch went to Quanta Computer, EMS-provider Foxconn was able to get manufacturing volumes for the iPod Nano.



Largan Precision, Genius Electronics (camera lenses), TPK Touch Solution and Chimei Innolux (touch screen) were also able to secure supplier deals, CENS reports.