Foxconn to raise base salary in Shenzhen

EMS-provider Foxconn is reportedly planning to raise its base salary for employees at its manufacturing hub in Shenzhen (China).

Taiwan-based EMS-giant Foxconn Electronics is reportedly raising the minimal wage for employees at its Shenzhen manufacturing hub. 85% of the employees at the facility are to benefit from the increase to CNY 2'000, scheduled for October, reports DigiTimes.



Asustek has also increased salaries for its entire personnel by 3%. However, the company pointed out that it was a regular increase.