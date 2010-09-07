HP boss goes to Oracle

Former HP boss Mark V. Hurd has joined Oracle as President and has been named to Oracle’s Board of Directors. Mr Hurd will report to Oracle CEO Larry Ellison.

"Mark did a brilliant job at HP and I expect he’ll do even better at Oracle", said Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. "There is no executive in the IT world with more relevant experience than Mark. Oracle’s future is engineering complete and integrated hardware and software systems for the enterprise. Mark pioneered the integration of hardware with software when Teradata was a part of NCR."



“Mark is an outstanding executive and a proven winner,” said Oracle President Safra Catz. “I look forward to working with him for years to come. As Oracle continues to grow we need people experienced in operating a $100 billion business.”