Neo-Neon orders ten more Aixtron systems

The Aixtron AG has received a new order for ten more CRIUS 31x2-inch configuration deposition systems from Neo-Neon International (China).

The China based company placed the order in the 4Q/2009. When the systems are delivered in the period between 3Q and 4Q/2010, they will be used for GaN ultra-high brightness (UHB) blue/green LED production. The local Aixtron support team will commission the new reactors at the company’s new five-story facility at the mainland China production plant in Guang Dong.



Mr. Ben Fan, Chairman of Neo-Neon International Ltd., comments: "We have been enjoying the benefits of our existing Aixtron MOCVD systems for over a year now. In order to comply with our future expansion plans it is time to further increase our capacity, so naturally, we returned to Aixtron. I am sure that this was the best decision because of the quality of their engineering and the responsive local support that come as standard with CRIUS systems."