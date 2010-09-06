Fundacao Certi invests in Siplace SX Technology

Fundacao Certi based in Florianopolis Brazil, has invested in a Siplace SX line of equipment.

When Certi made the decision to invest in new equipment to upgrade their technical capacity, they focused on increased flexibility as their top prerequisite. They knew their wide variation in product sizes, types and quantities of components, complexity, and fields of application necessitated a unique platform to meet their high-mix manufacturing environment.



"Brazil is a strong market for Siplace and we are honored to be a partner with Certi in promoting their mission toward technological developments, regional research and education, and innovation. As the technology leader in surface mount assembly, Siplace anticipates continued success in promoting its innovative platform advancements at other Brazilian electronics manufacturers," said Mr. Mark Ogden, Marketing Manager for Siplace Americas.



"After a thorough evaluation of placement suppliers, Fundacao Certi is extremely confident in its decision to invest in the Siplace SX Platform. We feel strongly that this new platform will provide us with the superior technology and flexibility needed to meet our unique requirements. We believe our new partnership with Siplace will further our objective to advance technological developments in Brazil", said Mr. Carlos Alberto, Certi’s Executive Director.