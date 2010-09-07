Electrolube moves to new manufacturing facility

Electrolube has moved its worldwide headquarters and UK factory to new larger premises in Ashby de la Zouch, Leicestershire (UK).

Electrolube Managing Director, Ron Jakeman said: "The move has been welcomed by all employees of The H. K. Wentworth Group. We’ve started with the administration, R & D laboratories and the finished goods warehousing. The move of the manufacturing plant will be greatly assisted by the increased use of our worldwide manufacturing plants during this period. We are also very fortunate that we have the luxury of not having to rush this move."



The new facilities are approximately six miles from the old site in Swadlincote.