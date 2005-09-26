Plastics manufacturers to be affected by WEEE

The WEEE directive will reduce the variety of polymers in the electronics industry.

After the WEEE directive came into effect the electronics manufacturers have to finance the collection, handling and recycling of waste from electric and electronic equipment. Therefore many manufacturers are going to change their design of the electronics to use as few different kinds of materials as possible since recycling is very expensive. This will lead to that the variety of plastic materials used in the electronics will be reduced.



Materials who will be easy to recycle are going to dominate on the plastic market. For example coloured plastics are easier to recycle because they don't need to be painted. And paint-removal is time consuming and therefore expensive.