Zoll Medical selects MEMS Motion Sensing from AD

Zoll Medical Corporation has selected the iMEMS technology from Analog Devices to enable its palm-sized CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) device that measures the rate and depth of chest compressions administered by rescuers.

The PocketCPR device uses an ADI digital iMEMS accelerometer to convert the motion of PocketCPR into real-time measurement data to accurately read the rate and depth of CPR chest compressions. This helps rescuers achieve the right amount of force and frequency of chest compressions recommended by the American Heart Association (AHA).



"By working with engineers at Analog Devices, we were able to turn our vision of developing a small, affordable CPR rescue device into reality", says Mark Totman, president of Bio-Detek, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zoll Medical that developed and manufactures the PocketCPR.