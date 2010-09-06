Elcoteq with new organisation structure

EMS-provider Elcoteq SE will launch a new organisation structure effective as of October 1, 2010. This will execute the new, redefined strategy introduced in early 2010.

The new organization changes some responsibilities within the Management Team but its composition will not change.



AMS and EMS into separate business segments



In the new organization, the two current Strategic Business Units (SBU), Consumer Electronics and System Solutions, are combined into one Business Segment named EMS (Electronics Manufacturing Services). The EMS business concentrates on serving its customers in Engineering, Manufacturing and Fulfillment services globally. Currently the EMS business represents approximately 90% of Elcoteq´s net sales.



The AMS (After Market Services) Business Segment concentrates on providing its customers with reverse logistics, configuration, repair, refurbishment and other after market services. By concentrating these services into its own separate Business Segment the company targets to establish stronger and more focused management for its AMS business. Elcoteq aims to expand both geographical footprint and its service offering in the AMS business. Currently the AMS business represents approximately 10% of Elcoteq´s net sales.



Jouni Hartikainen, the President and CEO of Elcoteq comments: "Our redefined strategy has been extremely well received by our customers and during this year, we have won over 10 new customers. This new organization is a rational next step in executing our strategy in order to better focus on serving and fulfilling our customers´ different needs."