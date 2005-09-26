New boss at Ericsson in Karlskrona

According to the Swedish public service radio SR, Mikael Steinbach, 44 years old, is appointed as new manager for Ericsson's site in Karlskrona in the Southeast of Sweden.

Mikael Steinbach will succeed Bernt-Eije Petersson who said to the local newspapers that it is time to move on after several years at the company.



Mikael Steinbach formerly worked within the Swedish Marine in Karlskrona.