Axis management cycle for charity

A management team of UK-based EMS-provider Axis will take on a challenging bike ride, all for the good of charity.

This year, 4 of the Axis Management team will dust off the lycra and have a go at riding across Belgium, France and Germany to help raise funds for charity. The mountainous ride will take place over 3 days and cover some 580 miles. "We’ll be riding in a relay but the days will be long, with very early starts and some very tired legs by the end of the weekend", the EMS-provider offers.