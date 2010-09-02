TT electronics appoints UK Sales Director

TT electronics has appointed Gary Sinfield to the position of UK Sales Director. Mr. Sinfield will be based out of the Rogerstone, South Wales UK facility.

Mr. Sinfield will be responsible for designing and executing sales strategies across Europe while overseeing the regional Business Development team. Gary Sinfield brings 20 years of sales and engineering experience within the electronics manufacturing industry.



Prior to joining TT electronics, Mr. Sinfield served as Business Development Director for Exception EMS, part of Exception group. Previous tenures included serving as Global Business Development Manager for Celestica After Market Services and European Aerospace & Defence Development Director for Celestica EMS, leading new business development for all European Industrial Accounts.



"Gary’s wealth of knowledge and experience within the electronics industry will be a valuable addition to our Rogerstone sales team", stated Gary Allen, Managing Director for the TT electronics facility in Rogerstone, South Wales. "His strong track record coupled with excellent leadership skills will certainly be a valuable asset to accelerate our business footprint to greater heights."