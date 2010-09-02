Siplace benefits from boom in electronic production

According to Munich-based SMT equipment maker Siplace, deliveries by all placement machine manufacturers increased by almost 60% for the 2Q/2010 compared to the previous quarter, making it the strongest quarter since the record-setting year 2000.

The rapid upward trend is even more impressive when one compares the second quarter of 2010 with the same quarter in 2009, because the increase in machine deliveries amounts to almost 400%. The positive trend in electronics manufacturing continues unabated. Thanks to the electronics manufacturers’ full order books, the deliveries of placement machine makers rose by almost 60% during the second quarter of 2010 on a quarter-by-quarter basis.



China’s share keeps rising



According to Siplace's analyses, the positive trend is evident in all of the world's regions. But while business is strong and stable in Europe and the USA, China is the distant leader, accounting for over 60% of the machine shipments in the second quarter of 2010. This makes China once again the growth locomotive for the industry as Chinese manufacturers further enhance their supremacy.



High-grade machines in great demand



According to Siplace, the demand is especially high for powerful high-grade machines. More than 80% of the shipments during the last quarter were generated in this segment. "The sales development is extremely positive for the manufacturers in all regions. It could even be better, but the drastic growth rate places great stress on their supply chains all over the world. Manufacturers are struggling with extended delivery times and reports of serious bottlenecks for a rising number of components", summarizes Stephanie Pepersack, who is in charge of market intelligence in the Siplace team.