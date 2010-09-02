New business wins at JJS Electronics

Spanning diverse technology requirements in Fire Security, Optical Inspection and Railway sectors, the new contracts have added £2m to the company’s annual turnover.

Commenting on the new business wins, JJS Sales & Operations Manager, Neil Sharp, explains: "Here at JJS, while we’re obviously delighted by the recent surge in new business, it’s not a total surprise. As part of our commitment to continual improvement, our ambitious investment programme has enabled us to introduce dramatic improvements across the business. Adding new people, processes and equipment over the last 18 months means that we can substantially enhance productivity, quality and value for customers."