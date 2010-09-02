Ralf Klaassen / Ricky German

New managers will join Enics

In order to enhance the offering in the Medical Market as well as become more known in the German Market, EMS-provider Enics has hired additional staff to ensure the growth in these market areas.

Mr. Ralf Klaassen is appointed Sales Manager, Germany. He will be responsible for New Sales with main focus on the German market. Mr Klaassen has a long experience and proven success in sales in Canada and in Europe and has previously worked in companies like General Electric, Ademco (later acquired by Honeywell), and Visonic, Enics said.



Furthermore, Mr. Ricky German is appointed Sales Manager, Medical. He will be responsible for Global Medical Sales substantially increasing the level of medical offering in Enics. Mr German has a long experience and a successful track record in medical sales and has been working in medical companies like Johnson & Johnson.



Both gentlemen will resume their new roles at the beginning of September 2010 and will report to Mr. Anders Wendner, Vice President, Sales.